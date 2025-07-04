  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2995670/Reaper_Actual/

It's a PvPvEvE game – sort of akin to an MMOFPS – set on the fictional island of Marova, which is four times the size of Call of Duty Warzone's biggest map. You play a Reaper – effectively, a mercenary – and work for different factions. Up to 200 players can be on one server, and you'll be able to join Outfits (read: clans), use vehicles, and own bases – and of course raid them. Meanwhile, the AI is also playing against each other, and the human players can choose to get involved.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov4MEWs2BzE


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XC_Jb0jjlS4
 
Great, so this game has actual vehicle you can actually hop in and play from like in Battlefield games?

Has anyone played this yet?
 
