Reaper Actual

It's a PvPvEvE game – sort of akin to an MMOFPS – set on the fictional island of Marova, which is four times the size of Call of Duty Warzone's biggest map. You play a Reaper – effectively, a mercenary – and work for different factions. Up to 200 players can be on one server, and you'll be able to join Outfits (read: clans), use vehicles, and own bases – and of course raid them. Meanwhile, the AI is also playing against each other, and the human players can choose to get involved.
