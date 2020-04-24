Realtek 1220 on a new motherboard

Hi all!

I'm looking for a motherboard to match my other components and my audio needs. I was looking at the AsRock B450 Pro but it has Realtek 892 as the main issue if it is an issue. I read everywhere that 1220 has great improvements on sound.

I also am going to buy an external digital audio interface. Sorry for the ignorance.

Does this DA interface replaces audio codec that comes with the motherboard? If so, can i use both? Shoud i? Does the interface has its own codecs?

Does it interfere with playback and recording?

Sorry again for the ignorance but after searching for information i still don't understand very well how it works.