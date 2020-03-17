Really tired of Ubisofts crappy protection

So I got an email notification that someone from Thailand *successfully* logged in to my account.

I have 2-factor authentication by email.

I never got any email with the code which he needed to log in.



Besides, my email adress have an insanely hard password (basically random 15 letters/numbers) with a 2 facauthentication as well.

AND I checked login activity on my email. No one besides me logged in.



And when I checked my trusted devices on Ubisoft, I only had my two computers.



So how the hell did he manage to successfully log in?

What the hell Ubisoft?