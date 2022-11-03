Really, really need to improve cable management in my home office with way too many cables

I don't know your particular situation, but I literally had to the same thing except nothing on the floor and nothing even on the walls! Our puppy was chewing everything up!



I don't know how much of this will help for your situation, but I will explain what I did and maybe that will help somewhat.



The equipment list is huge--3 desks including one that is a standing/sitting one, 1 thin client, 2x laptops, 1x docking station, 2x external screens, network scanner, network multifunction machine, desktop scanner, nas, external drive, 3x ups units, 3 access points, 1 router, 1 cable modem, and all the various misc stuff my wife has connected to usb.



I started with my wife's desk since it already has some cable management built-in. The first thing I did was literally just move everything off the ground and see how much space there was on the desk for the UPS units as well as any cables. My wife's uplift desk does have a nice built in cable channel, but now I had to make sure absolutely nothing was sticking out of it in any way. There was enough room without interfering with her workflow.



For my own setup, it required getting an ikea 63" desktop and 4x legs to make an 'L' where the printer and network scanner could sit as well as pretty much everything else except 1 ups and the desktop scanner and my screen.



The first place I started were the wall outlets. There's only 2x in the room that we can use. A third is a switched plug for a lamp that also had to get off the ground. It sits on the ikea desk on my side of the room. Some outdoor rated outlet covers that would allow something to be plugged in and then just the wire comes out solved the first power problem. I would plug in the ups units into these.



The next challenge was to protect this cable back to the UPS that's on a desk. That's where Legrand's cable raceways from Home Depot came to the rescue. Their 'cordmate II' series was just thick enough for the UPS cords. I got the starter pack with some elbows and stuff, but had to get some more elbow and picked up some 5' channels for the next part of the job.



The difficult part in our setup was the wires that needed to go between our two desks since we're both wired and I have the router and she has the cable modem (there wasn't enough cable to move the modem to my desk). So there are 2x 50' ethernet cables that would route on the wall. And while these cable raceways are adhesive backed, I read the reviews how the adhesive sucked so I just got some small nails and nailed them up instead. Cutting them to size was easy with a pair of bolt cutter type shears, and if you have a jigsaw or hacksaw that would work as well.



The finished result is that all the cables are now resting on top of the desk neatly behind things and plugged into the UPS units sitting on the deskop (which has been handy since they have usb charging ports on them and the displays are now easy to see when the voltage fluctuates). I ran the cable raceways straight up from the desk and then over and around the wall over the window and those look pretty great too, like a professional office would have.



So putting the cables on top of the desk is one place to start. Also, for the laser printer, I would try fresh cables since while a one a million chance, both the usb and network cables could have been damaged in the reshuffle.



Hope this helps!