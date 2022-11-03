Really, really need to improve cable management in my home office with way too many cables

I need advice here from the gurus and IT professionals get everything off the floor except for a UPS. Sorry for the long explanations, but I’m hoping to provide enough information to forum members who would be able to provide good feedback. In advance thanks for reading through this post.
This issue happened because of a complete network fubar, (https://www.techtarget.com/whatis/definition/FUBAR ). I was responsible for this compete snafu, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNAFU ), but the details aren’t important. It took me most of two days to tear everything down, label all the cables, and then slowly rebuild this network, so I don’t want to repeat the experience. Coincidence or not, my HP 401dn laser printer no longer works on Ethernet or USB.
Right now, my cables include 6 Ethernet cables going into a Netgear switch, 12 power cords and AC power supplies (including 3 just for different external HDDs), 9 USB cables and 1 video cable, for 28 total cables. All power cables are connected to a UPS or a power strip connected into the UPS.
The desk itself is 72 inches wide. My desktop tower sits just to the right of the desk. One laptop is also used from time to time on this desk. The other upstairs laptop is about 3 feet to the left of the desk, with a HyperPower GN30B switch for USB and Ethernet. There are printers located about 1 foot away from both left and right edges of the desk. Up to now I have been using Velcro tie wraps and some toilet paper cores to try to tidy up this mess. ALL of these cables were laid along the floor behind my desk, which is right next to a wall. But because of the design of the desk, there is only 1 foot of vertical clearance for me to access any of these cables. In practice, it’s damn near impossible to do any cabling rework.
So I’m wanting to attach these items under the desk:
https://www.wayfair.com/boards-tech...-management-rack-insideblack2pc-dlea1182.html
https://www.newegg.com/p/38Y-00V6-00003
https://www.autonomous.ai/ourblog/6-best-under-desk-cable-management (just the under desk cable baskets.)
https://www.walmart.com/c/kp/desk-cable-management (which ones?)
https://www.windowscentral.com/best-under-wire-desk-trays-your-home-office (which ones?)
https://www.cableorganizer.com/categories/desk-organizers/desk-cable-organizers/ (which ones?)
https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-cable-organizers.html (just the picture at the top center of the article)
https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/signum-cable-management-horizontal-silver-color-30200253/
This issue happened because of a complete network fubar, (https://www.techtarget.com/whatis/definition/FUBAR ). I was responsible for this compete snafu, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNAFU ), but the details aren’t important. It took me most of two days to tear everything down, label all the cables, and then slowly rebuild this network, so I don’t want to repeat the experience. Coincidence or not, my HP 401dn laser printer no longer works on Ethernet or USB.
Right now, my cables include 6 Ethernet cables going into a Netgear switch, 12 power cords and AC power supplies (including 3 just for different external HDDs), 9 USB cables and 1 video cable, for 28 total cables. All power cables are connected to a UPS or a power strip connected into the UPS.
The desk itself is 72 inches wide. My desktop tower sits just to the right of the desk. One laptop is also used from time to time on this desk. The other upstairs laptop is about 3 feet to the left of the desk, with a HyperPower GN30B switch for USB and Ethernet. There are printers located about 1 foot away from both left and right edges of the desk. Up to now I have been using Velcro tie wraps and some toilet paper cores to try to tidy up this mess. ALL of these cables were laid along the floor behind my desk, which is right next to a wall. But because of the design of the desk, there is only 1 foot of vertical clearance for me to access any of these cables. In practice, it’s damn near impossible to do any cabling rework.
So I’m wanting to attach these items under the desk:
- Some kind of “wire baskets,” probably two in parallel along the length of the desk so I can separate out power cables from Ethernet and USB.
- Possibly one basket each on the left and right edges of the desk so wires don’t hang down.
- 2 power strips
- The network switch.
- Aside from the AC power input from an outlet (or mains) for the UPS, all cables should remain in the wire baskets except for the power strips cables plugged into the UPS on the floor.
https://www.wayfair.com/boards-tech...-management-rack-insideblack2pc-dlea1182.html
https://www.newegg.com/p/38Y-00V6-00003
https://www.autonomous.ai/ourblog/6-best-under-desk-cable-management (just the under desk cable baskets.)
https://www.walmart.com/c/kp/desk-cable-management (which ones?)
https://www.windowscentral.com/best-under-wire-desk-trays-your-home-office (which ones?)
https://www.cableorganizer.com/categories/desk-organizers/desk-cable-organizers/ (which ones?)
https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-cable-organizers.html (just the picture at the top center of the article)
https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/signum-cable-management-horizontal-silver-color-30200253/