Really p***ed at TP-Link for misleading documentation about bridging

So I have this TP-Link C9 AC1900, which I recently replaced with a Netgear Nighthawk R8000. I have an HP laser printer that I want to put on the LAN, so that my desktop doesn't have to be on to share out this printer. I spent several hours yesterday and today, including a support chat session, and I finally got it working. Sort of. BUT, BUT, BUT, it wasn't really working. I had a laptop connected with Ethernet that could successfully bridge through the TP-Link to the web. But I couldn't reach the laser printer (at a known good IP address) from my desktop or my wife's laptop. AND, contrary to their documentation, bridging only worked on the 2.4 band, not the 5.0 band. So I did a second support chat session about an hour ago, and the tech confirmed that everything was working right. That is, their "bridging" only worked ONE-WAY. Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot? Bridging is supposed to be TWO-WAY. I used to have a D-Link device which bridged just fine to the printer, but it just stopped working. So I'm posting this to tell all you guys not to buy TP-Link.