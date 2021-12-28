Really newbie question, when my AT&T router is unplugged, whole home network goes down

S

sed8em

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 2, 2007
Messages
2,521
I unplugged my AT&T FIOS router this morning to do some cleaning and rearranging. When it was unplugged, my entire home network went down. I couldn't access my Wifi from my laptop and I couldn't access my various Raspberry Pi devices running stuff like my 3D printers.

My WiFi access point is a Ubiquiti AP LR. I would assume that even without internet, I should still be able to locally access clients on my home network, no?

How do I go about setting up my home network so even without internet, everything else like 3D printers/raspberry Pi/HP laser printer all still work?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,018
i think....
if the fios is the dhcp and its not there to assign ip, nothing will work. if you have them set as static ip, not sure...
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,730
sed8em said:
I unplugged my AT&T FIOS router this morning to do some cleaning and rearranging. When it was unplugged, my entire home network went down. I couldn't access my Wifi from my laptop and I couldn't access my various Raspberry Pi devices running stuff like my 3D printers.

My WiFi access point is a Ubiquiti AP LR. I would assume that even without internet, I should still be able to locally access clients on my home network, no?

How do I go about setting up my home network so even without internet, everything else like 3D printers/raspberry Pi/HP laser printer all still work?
Click to expand...
Is the access point handling the DHCP? I would take a peek.
 
S

sed8em

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 2, 2007
Messages
2,521
Ah, thats probably it.
I have a new managed switch coming this week that should be able to handle DHCP.

I only want the AT&T gear bringing internet into the house, nothing else.

I'm very new to advanced home networking and I'm learning as I go this week.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,018
sed8em said:
Ah, thats probably it.
I have a new managed switch coming this week that should be able to handle DHCP.

I only want the AT&T gear bringing internet into the house, nothing else.

I'm very new to advanced home networking and I'm learning as I go this week.
Click to expand...
wait for that then.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top