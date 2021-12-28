Really newbie question, when my AT&T router is unplugged, whole home network goes down

I unplugged my AT&T FIOS router this morning to do some cleaning and rearranging. When it was unplugged, my entire home network went down. I couldn't access my Wifi from my laptop and I couldn't access my various Raspberry Pi devices running stuff like my 3D printers.



My WiFi access point is a Ubiquiti AP LR. I would assume that even without internet, I should still be able to locally access clients on my home network, no?



How do I go about setting up my home network so even without internet, everything else like 3D printers/raspberry Pi/HP laser printer all still work?