really long "looping" login to xfinity.com

Does anyone else have this issue with xfinity.com?



Right now, and a bunch of times in the past month/2 months, the login process to xfinity.com goes through a loop of several different pages, like my.xfinity.com, oath.xfinity.com, and login.xfinity.com. Sometimes it takes 5 or 10 minutes just to settle on the home page and stop this looping.



Maybe coincidentally, maybe not, sometimes webmail doesn't load properly.



Following xfinity.com recommendations, I have cleared the browser cache. Windows 10 Pro 64, Firefox 100.2.



I don't have this problem with any other websites.