Real GA102 Ampere Die-Shot, very close to the official rendering.

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,089
1607971859613.png


"The first die shots are now presented by none other than Fritzchens Fritz who is well-known for taking high-resolution pictures of various CPUs and GPUs. Fritz's most recent photography gave us better look at the Zen 3 die featured on the Ryzen 5000 CPUs and today, we have the first high-res picture of what lies beneath the hood of the flagship Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs."

https://twitter.com/FritzchensFritz/status/1338201495007793152
 
