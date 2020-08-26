Ready made Windows 7 iso with SP1, USB3, NVME, and cumulative security roll-up slip-streamed?

So I worked on assembling my own ISO that fits the above description, and it ultimately failed to boot properly. I have a USB boot disk that I used the gigabyte tool to load up USB3 and NVME drivers that DOES work, but it only gives me Win7 and DOES NOT have SP1 with the cumulative roll-out (gigabytes of updates)... which causes many issues when attempting to install software from scratch (many programs for Win7 rely on SP1 and current .NET which requires SP1).



So... does anyone have a working ISO for Windows 7 Ultimate + SP1 + USB 3.0 + NVME + cumulative update roll-up ready made that I can generate a bootable USB stick from?



Do note that I have a legit Win7 ultimate license key, and just need a slipstreamed ISO.