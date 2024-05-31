Ready for Dual 5090s, functional prototype on dual 4090s

Well,

I had forgotten to post the upgrade I did about a year ago, now I'm getting ready for dual 5090. So I figured I'd show the barebones of the system minus the mesh face.

Core Specs:
2x 4090 RTX Founders Edition
2x AMD 7773x Epyc (128/256 cores), Gigabyte MZ72-HB0 Dual socket motherboard
1 TB RAM DDR4 ECC LRDIMMs 1600W+ digital power supply
(Data drive) Raid 0 Micron 9300 Max (15.4TB each / 77TB array - overprovisioned to 64TB)
(OS Drive) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus (8TB). 2x Back up drives Micron 5300 8TB each
Asus PA32UCG-K monitor, MS Data Center 2022 & Ubuntu, Air cooled, cool temps, relatively small case

Some perfs:
data write speeds in excess of 50.6 Gb/s

Video Benchmarks (fist place)

GravityMark Leaderboard

GravityMark GPU Benchmark

What's different about this build (other than the specs)?

1. All air cooled
2. So quiet, you won't find it in the room with your eyes shut
3. Runs very cool temps: video cards under load and benchmarks don't exceed 48C, CPUs under load don't exceed 46C, normal operation is about
24C for CPUs and 31C for video cards.
4. Dual video cards are inverted so warm air is directed away from CPUs and motherboard, everything stays frosty. room temps in our house is normally 69-71F
5. Open design
6. Dual Epic board with Resizable BAR

What's is its purpose:
Personal PC for doing school work, dialing into work on occasion, emails, surfing web, doing some AI CNN NLM for medical, and gaming at maximum resolution with all eye candy on.



Some reveal pics:

image0.jpeg

image1.jpeg

image10.jpeg

image5.jpeg

image7.jpeg

backup.jpg

grav.jpg



QUESTIONS?

Hey, if you have the money, have fun with it! Looks quite 'built-to-function' which is nice to see.

How is the gaming performance on those Epyc chips with 3DVcache? I can see them as a great 'have it all' use-case, if they can hit framerates over 240 FPS on titles where the 4090 can handle it, they may become the oil-merchant CPU of choice.
 
Any thoughts on moving to epyc 9004 with 3D v cache and pcie gen 5 ssd's, if 5090 is gen 5gpu?
Nope, I lot of thought went into which CPUs and board to use, while sparing you the details, in my case use scenario this build was the performer choice

If money was no object, there are still reason I could not select the 9004.

Incidentally, the 7773x CPUs have 3D v cache and my setup has 1.5GBs of CPU cache
 
Venturi said:
Nope, I lot of thought went into which CPUs and board to use, while sparing you the details, in my case use scenario this build was the performer choice

If money was no object, there are still reason I could not select the 9004.

Incidentally, the 7773x CPUs have 3D v cache and my setup has 1.5GBs of CPU cache
I was going to say 96 cores CPUs vs 64 cores with 1.1GB vs 768MB of cache per CPU would be right up your alley but taming those beasts to be quiet would be a feat.
 
