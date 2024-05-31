Ready for Dual 5090s, functional prototype on dual 4090s

Venturi
Well,
I had forgotten to post the upgrade I did about a year ago, now I'm getting ready for dual 5090. So I figured I'd show the barebones of the system minus the mesh face.
Core Specs:
2x 4090 RTX Founders Edition
2x AMD 7773x Epyc (128/256 cores), Gigabyte MZ72-HB0 Dual socket motherboard
1 TB RAM DDR4 ECC LRDIMMs 1600W+ digital power supply
(Data drive) Raid 0 Micron 9300 Max (15.4TB each / 77TB array - overprovisioned to 64TB)
(OS Drive) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus (8TB). 2x Back up drives Micron 5300 8TB each
Asus PA32UCG-K monitor, MS Data Center 2022 & Ubuntu, Air cooled, cool temps, relatively small case
Some perfs:
data write speeds in excess of 50.6 Gb/s
Video Benchmarks (fist place)
What's different about this build (other than the specs)?
1. All air cooled
2. So quiet, you won't find it in the room with your eyes shut
3. Runs very cool temps: video cards under load and benchmarks don't exceed 48C, CPUs under load don't exceed 46C, normal operation is about
24C for CPUs and 31C for video cards.
4. Dual video cards are inverted so warm air is directed away from CPUs and motherboard, everything stays frosty. room temps in our house is normally 69-71F
5. Open design
6. Dual Epic board with Resizable BAR
What's is its purpose:
Personal PC for doing school work, dialing into work on occasion, emails, surfing web, doing some AI CNN NLM for medical, and gaming at maximum resolution with all eye candy on.
Some reveal pics:
QUESTIONS?
J
Video Benchmarks (fist place)
