Reached Saturation Point for buying games

A game has to be really good to pull me in now with a ton of flops recently and broken promises I realized it's better to save my hard won cash.

Sniper Elite 5 on CD Keys was the last game I picked up or it could of been Modern Warfare 2 which I wanted from the start but didn't want to get a perma ban from the game.

Or it could of been Diablo 4 which I just know is going to be fun. If the game isn't fun there isn't much reason to play it.



I know from experience how much I'll get out of a game just by looking at it. if it's the same as the last 1000 games I bought why would I pick up another one unless I was the dumbest guy on Steam.