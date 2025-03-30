Re-enable a disabled drive. Can I do this in the BIOS?

K

KaisoArt

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2011
Messages
47
So my machine has three drives, one of which I was problematic. Every time there was a crash, it was trying to write to that drive. On startup after a crash, the machine would always do a drive repair on that drive. I feel like this happened after the machine got hot. The drive is a m.2 SSD on the underside of the ASUS ROG Strix B550-I motherboard. Replacing the drive would mean completely disassembly of the machine, so I disabled the drive in Disk Manager and the problem went away. However, I'd like enable it again to access some files and then wipe it. However, the drive is no longer visible in Disk Manager. DM only shows the other two drives.

C: which is the Samsung 960 EVO 500GB
E: which is the Crucial CT500P5PSSD8

I went into the BIOS and found the those two drives listed in the NVMe page. I eventually found the problem, drive a Crucial CT1000MX500SSD (1000.2GB) on the BIOS SATA page. (See Pics) Can I enable the disabled drive in the BIOS, and how would I do that.
 

Attachments

  • BIOS_NVMe.jpg
    BIOS_NVMe.jpg
    195.6 KB · Views: 0
  • BIOS_SATA.jpg
    BIOS_SATA.jpg
    200.7 KB · Views: 0
Sounds like the drive was never actually an NVMe stick but rather a 2.5” SATA SSD connected through one of the SATA ports on your board. Since it still shows up in the BIOS under the SATA section, it’s definitely still connected and recognized by the system on a hardware level, which is a good sign. Disabling it through Disk Manager in Windows just prevents the OS from interacting with it, it doesn’t change anything in the BIOS.
 
What likely happened is that Windows now simply isn’t auto mounting the drive because it’s been flagged as disabled before. To get it visible again, you’ll want to open Device Manager and see if the drive shows up there, probably greyed out. You can enable it again from there, and once that’s done, it should show back up in Disk Management where you can access or wipe it as needed.
 
If it doesn’t show in Device Manager at all, you can try scanning for hardware changes or rebooting the system to prompt Windows to reinitialize the hardware. There’s probably no need to adjust anything in BIOS unless that SATA port itself has been turned off, but since the drive still shows up in BIOS, it’s highly unlikely. You’re probably just a step or two away from pulling your files and clearing the drive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top