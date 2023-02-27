re: Corsair MP600 PRO NH M.2 2280 8TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 3D TLC CSSD-F8000GBMP600PNH

Just ordered one with a big part of my quarterly bonus.Got tired of my Steam Drive looking like this:My prior m.2's have been Sabrent and I have been happy with them, I have some time off coming and didnt want to wait for the Sabrent 8tb to get back in stock.When I upgrade my mobo/cpu in Aug/Sept this drive will go to the new system.My question(s) are is there any software specific to Corsair drives? Firmware updaters etc.For persons who have used them is there anything I should know?I'm not worried about it being super fast, middle of the road is fine, only 1 game support Direct Store so far, right?