RDNA4-Exclusive AMD FSR 4 Technology Comes to 30+ Games at Launch

"AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology has evolved through four distinct generations, each marking significant architectural shifts in upscaling approach. FSR 1 implemented basic spatial upscaling with broad hardware compatibility across AMD's GPU lineup dating back to RX 400 series. FSR 2 pivoted to temporal techniques, adding native anti-aliasing support while maintaining compatibility with RX 590 cards and select Ryzen APUs. FSR 3 introduced frame generation technology for the first time, requiring newer RX 5000 series hardware for this feature while keeping basic upscaling accessible to older GPUs. FSR 4 represents AMD's most advanced implementation to date, combining temporal upscaling with machine learning techniques, native AA, and frame generation—though requiring the latest RX 9000 series hardware based on RDNA 4."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/333249/...-games-at-launch-over-75-games-by-end-of-year
