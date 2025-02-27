  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

RDNA4-Exclusive AMD FSR 4 Technology Comes to 30+ Games at Launch

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,856
"AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology has evolved through four distinct generations, each marking significant architectural shifts in upscaling approach. FSR 1 implemented basic spatial upscaling with broad hardware compatibility across AMD's GPU lineup dating back to RX 400 series. FSR 2 pivoted to temporal techniques, adding native anti-aliasing support while maintaining compatibility with RX 590 cards and select Ryzen APUs. FSR 3 introduced frame generation technology for the first time, requiring newer RX 5000 series hardware for this feature while keeping basic upscaling accessible to older GPUs. FSR 4 represents AMD's most advanced implementation to date, combining temporal upscaling with machine learning techniques, native AA, and frame generation—though requiring the latest RX 9000 series hardware based on RDNA 4."

1740677813529.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/333249/...-games-at-launch-over-75-games-by-end-of-year
 
Well, there’s precisely one game on that list that I have any chance of buying this year, so NV still has effectively a 20-30% advantage in all the games I play.
 
arthur_tuxedo said:
Well, there’s precisely one game on that list that I have any chance of buying this year, so NV still has effectively a 20-30% advantage in all the games I play.
Click to expand...
Funny I can list 6 games on the list I play. Maybe not all the time. Kingdom Come deliverice 2, Marvel Rivels, Black Op 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Hunt Showdown, Last of us Part 2 (Which isn't even out yet for PC)

The reason question is, will the card/fsr4 even be worth it? Guess we will find out tomorrow morning.
 
AMD promises FSR 4 support for 30 games at launch with 75+ games slated to receive support for the tech throughout 2025.

FSR 4 uses a proprietary model that takes the best of CNN and transformer, according to the company.

AMD tells us that FSR 4 utilizes FP8 capabilities of RDNA 4's 2nd gen AI accelerators, which means older Radeon cards won't be reaping the benefits, at least for now. While there could be a possibility of backporting FSR 4 or its subsets to older cards, it's best to overlook that for now.

https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-t...limited-to-RDNA-4-cards-for-now.969986.0.html
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mega6
like this
Yeah, I don't see FSR4 on 7xxx cards appearing ever. Not like I banked on it either.
 
Marees said:
AMD promises FSR 4 support for 30 games at launch with 75+ games slated to receive support for the tech throughout 2025.

FSR 4 uses a proprietary model that takes the best of CNN and transformer, according to the company.

AMD tells us that FSR 4 utilizes FP8 capabilities of RDNA 4's 2nd gen AI accelerators, which means older Radeon cards won't be reaping the benefits, at least for now. While there could be a possibility of backporting FSR 4 or its subsets to older cards, it's best to overlook that for now.

https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-t...limited-to-RDNA-4-cards-for-now.969986.0.html
Click to expand...
I would not expect to see FSR4 ML stuff on anything under the 9000s. I think the computation cost would just be too high.
I also don't think its that big a deal. Lets be honest AMD according to everyone hasn't sold much of anything since polaris. (yes I'm half joking) Only half though based on steam numbers there are not a ton of 6000 and 7000 cards out there.
AMD needs to move hardware for once... I'm ok with them having exclusive features for their new stuff. What I do see getting FSR4... will be the 8000 series. AMD laptops WILL be able to use FSR4 I am sure.
 
Apparently any FSR 3.1 game is also an FSR 4 game, but I wonder if the reverse is true. If a dev adds FSR 4 later, will that also become a 3.1 game that will run better on my 6800 XT, or does it only go in the 3.1 -> 4 direction?
 
  • Like
Reactions: kac77
like this
arthur_tuxedo said:
Apparently any FSR 3.1 game is also an FSR 4 game, but I wonder if the reverse is true. If a dev adds FSR 4 later, will that also become a 3.1 game that will run better on my 6800 XT, or does it only go in the 3.1 -> 4 direction?
Click to expand...
There could be a mod (for that game) that replaces FSR 4 DLL with FSR 3.1 DLL
 
The list there isn't bad necessarily at a start, but it seems like Ghost of Tsushima is an odd exception to all the other Sony NIXXES ports there; hopefully that is an oversight and it will be added there too. Of course, this lineup is at launch of FSR4 so I expect it to expand greatly around other titles new and old alike. Ultimately, I want FSR4 to be successful and it has to have a parity quality/feature set to DLSS to contend with the Nvidia reality distortion field. As far as exclusivity to the 9000 series, that is a bit disappointing but I can only hope that at very least the 7900 series will support FSR4 as they have the compute hardware to do so. I can get it not being available to the entire 7000 series necessarily, but one would think that they'll backport it to the 7900 GRE / XT / XTX at very least?
 
arthur_tuxedo said:
Apparently any FSR 3.1 game is also an FSR 4 game, but I wonder if the reverse is true. If a dev adds FSR 4 later, will that also become a 3.1 game that will run better on my 6800 XT, or does it only go in the 3.1 -> 4 direction?
Click to expand...
FSR 3.1 is still 3.1 but it’s the AI model in the drivers that is updated, so 3.1 will be using the new model regardless. So it’s not the thing being updated, the only thing FSR4 adds is support for the hardware accelerators which your card doesn’t have.

FSR’s naming is messed up, FSR 3.0 is more like FSR 2.2 and FSR 3.1 is actually 3.0 and FSR 4 is more like FSR 3.1.

AMD is just attaching names to minor updates for marketing reasons because bigger number is better number.
 
Marees said:
While there could be a possibility of backporting FSR 4 or its subsets to older cards, it's best to overlook that for now.
Click to expand...
Nvidia made DLSS4 work on all RTX cards but FSR4 works on only RX 9000 series hardware? Somethings wrong here.
 
DukenukemX said:
Nvidia made DLSS4 work on all RTX cards but FSR4 works on only RX 9000 series hardware? Somethings wrong here.
Click to expand...
DLSS only works on cards with RTX bits. It doesn't work on 1080 cards.
At least AMD has never locked anything for purely we want you to upgrade reasons such as frame gen.
 
DukenukemX said:
Nvidia made DLSS4 work on all RTX cards but FSR4 works on only RX 9000 series hardware? Somethings wrong here.
Click to expand...
And what could be a good cost (Cyberpunk transformer DLSS could be particularly well made / low cost and misleading) on the older pre lovelace models


View: https://imgur.com/EWJNcTg

View: https://imgur.com/9P5KSqC

Will see with mature drivers, but DLSS 4 transformance performance does not necessarily go as fast as DLSS 3.x CNN quality on those old card.

This could be more akin to DLSS not working on Pascal, the 9700xt and 9700 has a giant amount of FP8 capability, according to AMD:
2nd Generation AI Accelerators feature key advancements in AI compute with new support for FP8/INT4 formats and improved on-chip scheduling, delivering up to 8x higher AI performance vs the previous generation when using sparsity1.

It is possible that the performance cost to run FP8 model on the older model would be too big to be worth it.

ChadD said:
At least AMD has never locked anything for purely we want you to upgrade reasons such as frame gen.
Click to expand...
?
 
LukeTbk said:
?
Click to expand...
Oh I see you believed that optical flow hardware was a real thing. /jt (just teasing)
In general when you claim a feature requires specific hardware, then your competition also without that hardware releases the same feature. Your just lying.
If you need more proof.. I mean optical flow hardware was so ground breaking they ditched it the very next gen. :)
 
ChadD said:
In general when you claim a feature requires specific hardware, then your competition also without that hardware releases the same feature. Your just lying.
Click to expand...
But they didn't. You're misinformed. The amd frame gen is a shader program that works much more poorly but is therefore compatible with prior gens. The Nvidia one has less artifacts and ghosting. Multi frame gen on Nvidia has a new hardware feature for it, though they've said they may be potting it back to 4xxx series cards if possible.

In cases where it wasn't a hardware block, they have ported things back like the dlss4 transformer upscaling and Ray reconstruction.
 
GoldenTiger said:
But they didn't. You're misinformed. The amd frame gen is a shader program that works much more poorly but is therefore compatible with prior gens. The Nvidia one has less artifacts and ghosting. Multi frame gen on Nvidia has a new hardware feature for it, though they've said they may be potting it back to 4xxx series cards if possible.

In cases where it wasn't a hardware block, they have ported things back like the dlss4 transformer upscaling and Ray reconstruction.
Click to expand...
Of course Nvidia is going to push the DLSS algorithm back. The alternative is crunching numbers for multiple separate models.
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...g-dlss-and-its-been-doing-that-for-six-years/

Multi frame gen has NEW hardware... what would that be ? lol
Their engineers have said multi frame generation is running on tensor hardware. Its a non vertex shader. They have detailed it. Blackwell has ZERO optical flow hardware. (Just like Ada had Zero optical flow hardware lol)

AI explains blackwell multi frame like this...
"While not technically a traditional "shader" in the sense of a pixel or vertex shader, Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation technology operates within the graphics pipeline using dedicated AI processing on the GPU's Tensor Cores, effectively acting like a specialized shader..."

Frame gen from both companies are a type of shader. AMD runs (or has run it anyway) on their standard cores as a shader. Nvidia has also run it on their standard harware as a shader. All the talk of Optical flow hardware was complete BS.

- Jensen... why is this shiney new feature not being rolled out to older harder.
- Well to answer your question, the new chip has a Focused Glint Drift Intensification Accelerator, this is enhanced by the power of AI. Games are eating the world, but AI is going to eat Glint Drift.

Its a bunch of garbbly gook junk.
 
Last edited:
ChadD said:
Blackwell has ZERO optical flow hardware. (Just like Ada had Zero optical flow hardware lol)
Click to expand...
At first I thought you were joking not I am not so sure.

Why do you say Blackwell has zero optical flow hardware, like Ada... ? Are they not there since Turing, what changed is much faster and dedicated block in Lovelace-Blackwell ?

Figure 3:
https://images.nvidia.com/aem-dam/S...ell/nvidia-rtx-blackwell-gpu-architecture.pdf
page 8 top left, next to the NVENC.

Smaller (if the drawing is at scale) but same place as Lovelace (https://images.nvidia.com/aem-dam/Solutions/geforce/ada/nvidia-ada-gpu-architecture.pdf, figure 1, page 7)

Ada had hardware more powerful dedicated optical flow accelerator, like 3 time the performance of Ampere, maybe 3090-3090ti would have had enough performance to still do it in an acceptable latency-performance cost.

Using transformer tensor for frame generation did not remove all the optical flow usage, I do not think.

ChadD said:
All the talk of Optical flow hardware was complete BS.
Click to expand...
Where does this come from ? Look at the small Jetson nano gpu optical flow performance versus ampere, how that possible without something like that going on ?

Or how big the jump was from ampere to Lovelace, versus Turing to Ampere for Optical flow work:
https://docs.nvidia.com/video-techn...note/index.html#nvofa-quality-and-performance

Are you 100% sure and certain on what you are saying here ? Coded those tests proving all that yourself or it is from someone you trust ?
 
Ok so there is a block in a diagram... Cool. Means nothing.
Flip to page 35;
"The generation of the optical flow field has been sped up by replacing hardware optical flow with a very efficient AI model. Together, the AI models significantly reduce the computational cost of generating additional frames."
And page 35;
"A few Blackwell-only features enable DLSS 4 to work effectively. The 5th Generation Tensor Cores contain more computational horsepower, allowing them to more quickly execute the series of AI models that calculate optical flow and generate multiple frames."

The Nvidia engineers. NO Longer talk about optical flow hardware. They talk about optical flow FIELDS. Notice the shift in language its important. They are describing how the tech has ALWAYS worked.

1:06 - "Alongside the 40 series in 2022, we launched frame generation, where an ai network used an optical flow field along with motion vectors." (come on now he just described a shader lol)


View: https://youtu.be/qQn3bsPNTyI?si=_jkDEYNPpc8LtOE9&t=61

I thought this was pretty widely reported when the 5000 cards launched. I assumed everyone understood the optical flow stuff was no more. I also assumed most people could read between the lines when Nvidia engineers now when talking about even 4000 cards say Optical flow FIELD. No one talks about the optical flow accelerator anymore. Sure its in a marketing block diagram... but the same document clearly details blackwell makes no use of any optical flow hardware.

I mean some people have been calling for frame gen to now be opened up to older gens. (Nvidia isn't going to do it... they would have to probably end up admitting optical flow hardware was always BS) Nvidia lies... shocking I know.
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...ies-gpus-is-further-optimization-and-testing/

https://www.techspot.com/news/106230-nvidia-launches-rtx-50-blackwell-gpus-2000-rtx.html
"Optical flow is replaced with an efficient hardware model, which raises questions as to why frame generation is still exclusive to the 40 series, given it was hardware restricted due to optical flow accelerators in Ada Lovelace."


From the mouth of Bryan Catanzaro... there is no reason frame gen can't run on 3000 cards. Other then they don't really wanna... optimization I mean optimization is the issue. :)

View: https://youtu.be/uyxXRXDtcPA?si=YLn7tDohArGWUaQj&t=786
 
Are you usre the Dedicated Optical flow acceleration is not purely for the frame generation but not usefull for all the other optical flow task ?
It is a different thing, that frame gen does not use it anymore (yes of course) vs completely removed from the new gpu. That 2 different statement.

Those pdf are not really marketing heavy (we tedn to get them a while after the cards already launched), yes there is no reason they can't, it could run on a cpu, would it run fast enough to worth it.

Same for FSR 4, could run onthe older gpu could run on a cpu, you need to run fast enough to be worth it, as it is all about performance gain.
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
Are you usre the Dedicated Optical flow acceleration is not purely for the frame generation but not usefull for all the other optical flow task ?
It is a different thing, that frame gen does not use it anymore vs completely removed from the new gpu.

Those pdf are not really marketing, yes there is no reason they can't, it could run on a cpu, would it run fast enough to worth it.

Same for FSR 4, could run onthe older gpu could run on a cpu, you need to run fast enough to be worth it, as it is all about performance gain.
Click to expand...
Turing has optical flow hardware.
https://developer.nvidia.com/optical-flow-sdk
https://gpuopen.com/manuals/fidelityfx_sdk/fidelityfx_sdk-page_techniques_optical-flow/

Intel likewise has hardware for Optical flow and motion vector reprojection.

Nvidia's optical flow "Accelerator" as they put it is nothing more then the optical flow hardware that has been present in all their RTX cards. (and frankly every GPU made for decades) They can claim they improved it in ADA. You can believe them that it was so much better frame gen on 3000 and 2000 cards was impossible. I mean it was so fantastic and wonderful... that they either downgraded it or left it unchanged in blackwell and have stopped using it for frame gen cause pure tensor is faster. I mean you can believe that if you like. The truth is there isn't anything technically different about how Intel is calculating frame gen for XeSS2. AMD has been been using their matrix math units as well... older hardware falls back to pure shader and performs worse. Nvidia isn't and hasn't been doing anything actually special. Their frame gen is 100% compatible with their older hardware... sure their 4000 cards are faster then their 3000 cards which were faster then 2000. But they all have the bits required. The block was is and was artificial. I mean sure perhaps a 3080 would see a larger performance hit to generate frames then a 4080. However it is very capable of running it. I would assume based on tensor horsepower differences you might need a base frame rate of 70-80 FPS to get smooth frame gen instead of 60 on a 5000... as generating the frames would drop the base frame rate a bit more. Still it would and could run. As Catanzaro himself said they are now blaming optimization... you don't want it, it wouldn't run well. [This is true for AMD as well... I mean frame gen runs better on a 7900XTX, then it does on a 5700XT but... it still works on a 5700XT]
 
Last edited:
ChadD said:
Nvidia's optical flow "Accelerator" as they put it is nothing more then the optical flow hardware that has been present in all their RTX cards.
Click to expand...
Yes it has optical flow capacity since Turing in their NVENC, the A100 before them and then Lovelace claim was they had new better dedicated hardware for it.

Regardless if it nothing more, the OFA capacity exploded for an other reason.
ChadD said:
They can claim they improved it in ADA. You can believe them
Click to expand...
We can benchmark those things independently from Nvidia apparently, people did and yes triple a performance in OFA tflops seem to be right.

Look at how similar the performance from Turing and Ampere was, and the jump to Lovelace, OFA stuff went from 12 ms to 9.23 to 4.4 form a 2080ti->3090ti->4090
https://docs.nvidia.com/video-techn...note/index.html#nvofa-quality-and-performance

468 fps->400 fps->1000 fps on OpenCV from a 2080ti to a 3090ti to a 4090

Some people did frame gen type work to simulate the latency difference between a 3090ti and a small 4070 and the 3090ti was significantly slower.

Why did OFA tflops suddenly explode with Lovelace, I am not sure if it matters, if it is because they added dedicated only do that part of the die or if the NVENC doing it got better at it for some other reason, in regards of their capability to do pixel matching motion vector fast enough for framegen.


ChadD said:
frame gen on 3000 and 2000 cards was impossible
Click to expand...
Yes it cannot be impossible you are right, impracticable would be a better way to look at it, same for FSR 4. FSR 4 could be run on a 6800xt but if it ends up slower than just rendering native that can make it useless... which is possible (that something that nearly happen with DLSS 4 transformer on some title on old xx60 RTX gpus in some games).

If frame gen become so slow the next real frame would be ready it became impractical or add just too much latency it is not like people did not already complains about it even on a 4080/4090 level of card. Quite possible that the 3090-3090ti level of card could have got a practical framegen use (benchmark seem to show yes, possible) and not enabling it for them was too not make the already confusing feature table-matrix more complicated and give an extra selling point to Lovelace. But that does not mean that there was not some new dedicated optical flow hardware that made it praticable on the 4060-4070 level of card.

If you look at people doing vision development that use OFA:
https://forums.developer.nvidia.com...optical-flow-parameters-and-benchmarks/320420
For the Orin series, as Orin’s NVENC doesn’t support dense optical flow, VPI uses the dedicated OFA hardware instead.
The version in VPI 2.x uses the NVENC, which typically leverages the flow estimation function in the hardware encoder.
In VPI 3.x, the API instead uses a new dedicated hardware called OFA.

They always talk and the results do seem in line, as if dedicated hardware instead of using the NVENC for them was added, this is not something purely claimed for their closed Frame Generation algorithm.
 
Lakados said:
FSR 3.1 is still 3.1 but it’s the AI model in the drivers that is updated, so 3.1 will be using the new model regardless. So it’s not the thing being updated, the only thing FSR4 adds is support for the hardware accelerators which your card doesn’t have.

FSR’s naming is messed up, FSR 3.0 is more like FSR 2.2 and FSR 3.1 is actually 3.0 and FSR 4 is more like FSR 3.1.

AMD is just attaching names to minor updates for marketing reasons because bigger number is better number.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's pretty clear they accelerated the version numbering to match up to Nvidia's current DLSS version numbering.

Marketing. Or, tricking dumb users. (There's lots)
 
If it is open source again and the reason behind the hardware lock are clear-transparent enough, easy to see why the reaction would be different.

AVX512 or HyperThreading working only on the new Intel cpu did not made people angry either, because it is obvious why. If over time FSR 4 is not possible to run on a Lovelace gpu (and their great FP8 inference performance) and we do not know why, maybe people will ask question then.
Those prebuilt, libs and dll, leaving up to interpretation make a lot of work here for people reaction.
https://github.com/NVIDIA/DLSS/tree/main/lib/Windows_x86_64/x64

GoodBoy said:
Marketing
Click to expand...
I am not sure if what you quote is right here (that 3.1 will be using the new model as well), where that idea come from ?

Changing the big number vs minor number after a product name is obviously marketing based (if you make product you always have to decide it is not like it could be based on anything else, they are made up numbers we decide), but here the we change the big number when there is an actual important change to communicate seem natural, a feature version not working on GPU that support FSR 3 being a really important one.

It is the opposite of tricking user, it is a way to clearly telling 7900xt users that the new FSR does not work, calling it FSR 3.2 would be more complicated of doing that and if they continue to upgrade the FSR that work on RDNA 3 even a bigger mess.
 
Last edited:
The v3 FSR version was where they were trying to accelerate the numbering where there was no real improvement in the technology.

If v4 FSR is actually a whole new way, like DLSS 4 is, it will make sense in that respect. But it looks obvious that the previous numeric designators were accelerated to catch up to Nvidia's current numbers.

DLSS had a 3.0 and a 3.5

FSR 3 added Frame Gen. So while DLSS went from 3.0 to 3.5 adding Frame Gen, FSR went from 2 to 3 to add Frame Gen.

I supposed the upcoming 9xxx reviews will show if FSR 4 has approached the visual quality of DLSS. I for one do not want to give up DLAA...

If they get close enough, it should put pricing pressure on Nvidia's GPU's to come down some.
 
GoodBoy said:
The v3 FSR version was where they were trying to accelerate the numbering where there was no real improvement in the technology.

If v4 FSR is actually a whole new way, like DLSS 4 is, it will make sense. But it looks obvious that the previous numeric designators were accelerated to catch up to Nvidia's current numbers.

DLSS had a 3.0 and a 3.5

FSR 3 added Frame Gen. So while DLSS went from 3.0 to 3.5 adding Frame Gen, FSR went from 2 to 3.

I supposed the upcoming 9xxx reviews will show if FSR 4 has approached the visual quality of DLSS. I for one do not want to give up DLAA...
Click to expand...
I don't think the numbering really mattered all that much. As you say 3 adds frame gen.
They did have 2.1 and 2.2; yes 3.0 is the same upscale as 2.2 but it does add optical flow field calculation for frame gen (oh same wording as Nvidia NOW) as well as some enhancements to latency.
I think it would have been very confusing if AMD named FSR 3 FSR 2.5; I mean end of the day Nvidia has a bigger market, larger marketing push. AMD would have confused people... why can't my FSR2 game do frame gen? A new number was logical.
3.1 was a major architectural change but they didn't jump the number.
FSR 4 is a logical jump, as it appears its going to only work on 8000-9000 and beyond class hardware. (unless they announce otherwise)
 
GoodBoy said:
So while DLSS went from 3.0 to 3.5 adding Frame Gen, FSR went from 2 to 3 to add Frame Gen.
Click to expand...
DLSS 3.0 was adding frame gen and only on RTX 40 series.

3.5 was ray reconstruction a minor but still new feature, .5 instead .1 make sense.

I feel like 2->3 in both case was well justified, both on a feature stand point but also FSR 3.0 seem to have broke support from 2.x in a bit, lot of 2.x games did not go to 3.x I feel like. It was a whole new FidelityFX api launch at the same time around 3 (or 3.1), they dropped DX11 support, older gpu and so on at least at launch

By 3.1 they made some change api wise again, splitting frame gen with upscaling more clearly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top