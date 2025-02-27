RDNA4-Exclusive AMD FSR 4 Technology Comes to 30+ Games at Launch

ChadD said: Nvidia's optical flow "Accelerator" as they put it is nothing more then the optical flow hardware that has been present in all their RTX cards. Click to expand...

Yes it has optical flow capacity since Turing in their NVENC, the A100 before them and then Lovelace claim was they had new better dedicated hardware for it.Regardless if it nothing more, the OFA capacity exploded for an other reason.We can benchmark those things independently from Nvidia apparently, people did and yes triple a performance in OFA tflops seem to be right.Look at how similar the performance from Turing and Ampere was, and the jump to Lovelace, OFA stuff went from 12 ms to 9.23 to 4.4 form a 2080ti->3090ti->4090468 fps->400 fps->1000 fps on OpenCV from a 2080ti to a 3090ti to a 4090Some people did frame gen type work to simulate the latency difference between a 3090ti and a small 4070 and the 3090ti was significantly slower.Why did OFA tflops suddenly explode with Lovelace, I am not sure if it matters, if it is because they added dedicated only do that part of the die or if the NVENC doing it got better at it for some other reason, in regards of their capability to do pixel matching motion vector fast enough for framegen.Yes it cannot be impossible you are right, impracticable would be a better way to look at it, same for FSR 4. FSR 4 could be run on a 6800xt but if it ends up slower than just rendering native that can make it useless... which is possible (that something that nearly happen with DLSS 4 transformer on some title on old xx60 RTX gpus in some games).If frame gen become so slow the next real frame would be ready it became impractical or add just too much latency it is not like people did not already complains about it even on a 4080/4090 level of card. Quite possible that the 3090-3090ti level of card could have got a practical framegen use (benchmark seem to show yes, possible) and not enabling it for them was too not make the already confusing feature table-matrix more complicated and give an extra selling point to Lovelace. But that does not mean that there was not some new dedicated optical flow hardware that made it praticable on the 4060-4070 level of card.If you look at people doing vision development that use OFA:They always talk and the results do seem in line, as if dedicated hardware instead of using the NVENC for them was added, this is not something purely claimed for their closed Frame Generation algorithm.