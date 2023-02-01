RDNA 780M Time Spy scores leaked

https://t.bilibili.com/757518195570507793?spm_id_from=333.999.0.0
Timespy graphics results.
For those who don't feel like translating it.
When paired with DDR5 5600 it scored around 2750, with LPDDR5X7500 it broke just over 3000.
That is a decent boost over the previous 680M platform, between 15-25%.
That puts it in striking range of most of the RTX 2050 laptop configurations available which come in just under 3200 depending on how well its being cooled.
