RDNA 780M Time Spy scores leaked

Timespy graphics results.For those who don't feel like translating it.When paired with DDR5 5600 it scored around 2750, with LPDDR5X7500 it broke just over 3000.That is a decent boost over the previous 680M platform, between 15-25%.That puts it in striking range of most of the RTX 2050 laptop configurations available which come in just under 3200 depending on how well its being cooled.