RDNA 4 speculation: chip size of N43 (3nm) = 5700 XT & N44 (4nm?) = 7600

MLID source claims AMD looking at 64 CU for Navi 43 & 32 CU for Navi 44

MLID speculates that AMD is mainly targetting laptop designs with these 2 chips

& in future if there is remergence of chip shortage (due to crypto/AI etc) then AMD is ready with their complex & multi-chip "big Navi" designs to cater to the high end "demand"


My 2 cents:

If AMD had planned for these chip sizes BEFORE scrapping big RDNA 4, then it makes sense to increase bus width of the remaining N43 & N44 (n44 especially because n43 might be constrained by laptop limits)

So increase the 32 CU of navi 33 to 40+ & die shrink to 4NP with 128 bus (12gb VRAM) for the performance of a 6800 / 6800 xt (with much better RT ? ) in $300 to $400 range & that should make a good 1080p high/max card

But most importantly release it within 1 year. Don't delay it unnecessarily like navi 33 was delayed for 9 months, despite being in stock !!!
 
