RDNA 4 speculation: chip size of N43 (3nm) = 5700 XT & N44 (4nm?) = 7600

MLID source claims AMD looking at 64 CU for Navi 43 & 32 CU for Navi 44
MLID speculates that AMD is mainly targetting laptop designs with these 2 chips
& in future if there is remergence of chip shortage (due to crypto/AI etc) then AMD is ready with their complex & multi-chip "big Navi" designs to cater to the high end "demand"
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7cEKTr70YBY&t=855s
