RDNA 3, Driver 23.1.2 fixes AMD Mesh Shader performance issue, 7900 XT/XTX

N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
7,065
There was a concern about a possible hardware issue with Mesh Shaders with the 7900 XT/XTX due to rather poor results in 3DMark Mesh Shader feature test. With driver 23.1.1 with Mesh Shader on, it was only 11.9% faster then with it off. With 23.1.2, look at the difference between the two:

MeshShader.jpg
AMD did not indicate this was updated or fixed in most recent notes dealing with 23.1.2
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-23-1-2-kb

Also note the GPU speed on the XFX Merc 310 7900 XTX, this is default clock settings.
 
jhatfie

jhatfie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
1,623
Interesting, I wonder if there are notable performance increases to actual games that efficiently use mesh shaders?
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
7,065
jhatfie said:
Interesting, I wonder if there are notable performance increases to actual games that efficiently use mesh shaders?
Click to expand...
Good question, 3DMark new Speed Way benchmark uses Mesh shaders and the following:
The test measures graphics card performance with a combination of real-time ray tracing and traditional rendering techniques. The scene features ray traced reflections, real time global illumination, mesh shaders, volumetric lighting, particles and post-processing effects. The rendering resolution is 2560 × 1440.​
Click to expand...
Using Speed Way and comparing the two drivers, one that Mesh Shaders are working much better, 23.1.2 on the left side and the one not so good 23.1.1 -> really made no difference:

SpeedWay.jpg
Now comparing the 7900 XTX Speed Way results to a 4080 paints a rather bad picture from the benchmark perspective. How it relates to an actual game??? The bottom box, yellow orange outline is my result, top graph shows where that performance lies with all the 4080 data results using a 5800 X3D CPU system (yellow orange line is my score, the blue line shows the 4080 results). I hope that does not indicate future performance in games, I doubt it but do wonder.



SpeedWay4080.jpg
 
T

TrunksZero

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 15, 2021
Messages
304
I think the only game using them yet is maybe Fornite? As I think UE5's Nanite system can make use mesh shaders if the hardware is present.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top