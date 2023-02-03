RDNA 3, Driver 23.1.2 fixes AMD Mesh Shader performance issue, 7900 XT/XTX

There was a concern about a possible hardware issue with Mesh Shaders with the 7900 XT/XTX due to rather poor results in 3DMark Mesh Shader feature test. With driver 23.1.1 with Mesh Shader on, it was only 11.9% faster then with it off. With 23.1.2, look at the difference between the two:
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-23-1-2-kb
Also note the GPU speed on the XFX Merc 310 7900 XTX, this is default clock settings.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-23-1-2-kb
Also note the GPU speed on the XFX Merc 310 7900 XTX, this is default clock settings.