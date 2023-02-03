RDNA 3, Driver 23.1.2 fixes AMD Mesh Shader performance issue, 7900 XT/XTX

jhatfie said: Interesting, I wonder if there are notable performance increases to actual games that efficiently use mesh shaders? Click to expand...

The test measures graphics card performance with a combination of real-time ray tracing and traditional rendering techniques. The scene features ray traced reflections, real time global illumination, mesh shaders, volumetric lighting, particles and post-processing effects. The rendering resolution is 2560 × 1440.​

Good question, 3DMark new Speed Way benchmark uses Mesh shaders and the following:Using Speed Way and comparing the two drivers, one that Mesh Shaders are working much better, 23.1.2 on the left side and the one not so good 23.1.1 -> really made no difference:Now comparing the 7900 XTX Speed Way results to a 4080 paints a rather bad picture from the benchmark perspective. How it relates to an actual game??? The bottom box, yellow orange outline is my result, top graph shows where that performance lies with all the 4080 data results using a 5800 X3D CPU system (yellow orange line is my score, the blue line shows the 4080 results). I hope that does not indicate future performance in games, I doubt it but do wonder.