RDNA 3, Driver 23.1.2 fixes AMD Mesh Shader performance issue, 7900 XT/XTX (Update: Maybe Not)

Comparing the Driver 23.1.2 to the newest available driver 23.2.2 gives some very weird results on this benchmark. Look at the difference with Mesh Shader Off compared to On with the two drivers and the overall difference in FPS with it on. What is even more strange during the Mesh shader test while running with Mesh Shaders On, it will go to 74fps when a larger number of objects are being shown, the same as when it is off and then jump to over 1000fps when the number of objects decrease, as if switching between on and off depending upon the number of meshes. Not sure what to make of this, how applicable this test to real world games but it definitely looks wonky.