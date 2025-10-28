Razer Unveils Huntsman V3 Pro and V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Esports Keyboards

erek
“Razer Snap Tap adds a tactical edge by instantly prioritizing the latest input between two keys, enabling near-instant directional changes without releasing the first key.
As competitive gaming continues to evolve, so too will the tools that define it. With the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, Razer sets a new benchmark not just for speed and precision but for how performance hardware can shape the future of play at the highest level.
Built with Champions. Proven on the Battlefield.
The Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz was developed with direct input from esports legends, including Nikola "NiKo" Kovač, legendary Counter-Strike icon with 10 international titles, and the newest member of Team Razer. NiKo worked closely with Razer engineers to fine-tune latency, keystroke feel, and overall performance.
At the heart of the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz is Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, paired with True 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology, which delivers 11% faster performance than the nearest competitor and achieves a mere 0.58 ms latency. Every input is registered with near-instant responsiveness, giving players the edge in high-stakes moments.
The switches feature a full 0.1 - 4.0 mm adjustable actuation range, Rapid Trigger Mode, and Razer Snap Tap, enabling ultra-responsive directional changes and faster resets - critical for clutch plays in FPS titles.
Calibrated at the factory for best-in-class deadzone management, the switches deliver true 0.1 mm precision and 2.5x better accuracy than the closest competitor. Rated for up to 100 million keystrokes, they're built to withstand the rigors of competitive play.
Designed for durability and precision, the mechanical gaming keyboards feature a premium 5052 aluminium alloy top case, a dense sound-dampening foam layer, and pre-lubricated stabilizers. Paired with Razer's Gen 2 analog optical switches, textured doubleshot PBT keycaps, and a magnetic leatherette wrist rest, these elements deliver a clean, muted typing acoustic and an ultra-satisfying keystroke feel, crafted for long hours of competitive play.
Command at Your Fingertips
Both gaming keyboards models feature a clickable multi-function digital dial and dedicated control buttons, enabling quick access to media, macros, and on-the-fly adjustments to actuation height or Rapid Trigger sensitivity. Visual feedback is provided via an onboard LED array, with all settings saved directly to the gaming keyboard, no software required.“
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342335/...-and-v3-pro-tenkeyless-8khz-esports-keyboards
