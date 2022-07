Razer peripherals on sale at Amazon/BB

Some pretty good deals; I've listed a few below but there are quite a few more. I went ahead and picked up a DA Mini just to try it but I'd pick up the Basilisk V3 for my everyday mouse if I didn't already have the V2.DeathAdder Mini $14.99 - https://www.amazon.com/Razer-DeathAdder-Mini-Gaming-Mouse/dp/B08B3K9K6P/ Basilisk V3 $49.99 - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C13PZX7/ Viper Mini $23.45 - https://www.amazon.com/Razer-Viper-Ultralight-Gaming-Mouse/dp/B084RPZD6T/ Hunstman Mini $69.99 - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BFF4C7J/