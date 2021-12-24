Razer Cyanosa Lite Keyboard with Flawed Keys

Hello,



I bought this keyboard with Abyssus Lite mouse because they were on a deal. Mouse feels without weight and started double-clicking after almost a year.



I don't remember about keyboard though but I feel like when pushing edges of some buttons the key resists to be pushed and gives off slight screechy noise.







Is there anything that can fix this? It makes harder to execute sone functions because resisting keys don't register. Someone said it's decent keyboard but I think both keyboard and mouse are junk...