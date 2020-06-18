Razer Brings THX Spatial Audio to Every PC Gamer on the Planet

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,342
Lame. Just make it free already!
"Maximum Compatibility
The Razer THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10 has been designed to work with all types and brands of headphones and earbuds, bringing the THX Spatial Audio experience to as many users as possible. Compatible with analogue 3.5 mm headsets, USB and Bluetooth headphones, anyone can now upgrade their virtual 5.1, 7.1 or stereo audio experience with the Razer THX Spatial Audio App.
The Razer THX Spatial Audio App will also include an accompanying widget accessible via the Windows Game Bar for Windows 10 (Win + G) shortly after release, allowing for quick access to core features such as switching EQ profiles on the fly.
About the Razer THX Spatial Audio App
"Maximum Compatibility
The Razer THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10 has been designed to work with all types and brands of headphones and earbuds, bringing the THX Spatial Audio experience to as many users as possible. Compatible with analogue 3.5 mm headsets, USB and Bluetooth headphones, anyone can now upgrade their virtual 5.1, 7.1 or stereo audio experience with the Razer THX Spatial Audio App.
The Razer THX Spatial Audio App will also include an accompanying widget accessible via the Windows Game Bar for Windows 10 (Win + G) shortly after release, allowing for quick access to core features such as switching EQ profiles on the fly.
About the Razer THX Spatial Audio App
- Superior Positional Accuracy from all sources: With sound that goes beyond 7.1 for more precise positional localization
- THX tuned: Creating a lifelike, realistic cinematic-quality sound stage
- Surround Sound Calibration: Providing the most accurate positional audio, based upon on personalized hearing preferences
- EQ Customization and THX Pre-sets: Whether the listener prefers deeper bass or more clarity, the app can be balanced with mid, high and low frequencies
- 5 mm, Bluetooth and USB Compatible
- $9.99 USD / 12.49€ on upgrade from 7.1 Surround
- $19.99 USD / 24.99€ standard purchase"