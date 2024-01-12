Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070TI, I9, OLED 240hz

HeatWare: Gwiz
Ebay: Harding440
Shipping: USPS
PayPal G&S
Bought in 2022 for deployment, and since returning it's just been sitting on a shelf. Great little laptop, with decent specs to run just about anything at pretty high settings and the 240hz OLED makes it that much better.
Great shape, has zero issues, and will ship inside a protective case. $1500 Shipped
Model # rz09-0421neg3
- Intel Core i9-12900H
- Windows 11 Home
- 15.6" 240 Hz QHD OLED
- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- 16 GB 4800 MHz RAM, 1 TB SSD