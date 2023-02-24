Razer Blade 15 OLED (2022 Model)

Joined
Joined
Oct 14, 2001
Messages
20,527
I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 15 (2022 Model) It has only been used once, otherwise it is brand spanking new:

  • Intel Core i9 12th Gen 12900H Processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6
  • 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 1TB NVME SSD (I can upgrade it to 2x 2TB if requested, will cost extra but I can work out a deal)
  • Microsoft Windows 11 Home
  • Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX1690
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 15.6" QHD 240Hz OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 1.0ms, individually factory calibrated
  • Vapor Chamber Cooling
Looking to get $2100 or best offer for it as well.


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
 
Last edited:
Joined
Oct 14, 2001
Messages
20,527
Saturday Morning bump! Knocking off $25 for $600 shipped for both!!!
 
Joined
Oct 14, 2001
Messages
20,527
Bumping it up, sold off the NVME so the card is still for sale. $525 shipped!!
 
atp1916

atp1916

[H]ard|DCoTM x1
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,892
Have several of these in my mining fleet. Good cards, never had any issues with them mining eth at the time with somewhat elevated ram clocks.

Either way, decent deal from a long-timer here. GLWS!
 
