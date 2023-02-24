Razer Blade 15 OLED (2022 Model)

AthlonXP
I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 15 (2022 Model) It has only been used once, otherwise it is brand spanking new:
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
- Intel Core i9 12th Gen 12900H Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6
- 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 1TB NVME SSD (I can upgrade it to 2x 2TB if requested, will cost extra but I can work out a deal)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Home
- Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX1690
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 15.6" QHD 240Hz OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 1.0ms, individually factory calibrated
- Vapor Chamber Cooling
