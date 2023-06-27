razer blackwidow elite spamming issue maybe hardware or

hello everyone I need help to spamming issue
I had Blackwidow Elite germany green switch keyboard maybe the progam broken auto spamming and auto locking my pc I tried 7 times for fix that doesnt work if uninstall synapse 3.0 keys doesnt work if install automatically spamming keys
someone know about this issue can help me
I had Blackwidow Elite germany green switch keyboard maybe the progam broken auto spamming and auto locking my pc I tried 7 times for fix that doesnt work if uninstall synapse 3.0 keys doesnt work if install automatically spamming keys
someone know about this issue can help me