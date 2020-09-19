Razer Blackwidow elite rejuvenation project

I've had a razer blackwidow elite for about 2 years now, got it cheap (80% off sale) and it's been one of my favourite keyboards of all time but it is getting a little worn from use, which had me considering a new keyboard. I pondered for a while and then came to the conclusion that even though I've never built a keyboard before, we can rebuild him, we can make him stronger, faster, better.. There isn't much info out there documenting the process so I figure I'll do that here.
Clearly the old warhorse has seen better days, and at the very least is due for a good clean
I began by ordering some Zilents from switchkeys locally, and some new Razer PBT keycaps from another local vendor. I chose Zilents because I wanted good quiet keys, but do a lot of typing for work so I want something that has a tactile bump, unlike the stock razer yellow linears in the Blackwidow. Those have yet to arrive (probably early this coming week) but I have begun the process of removing the switches one at a time. In the meantime I'm typing on my Das keyboard (model 2) from way back.
More cleaning ensued before I finally got around to opening her up, which wasn't as easy as it sounds as there are quite a few screws in the top plate, and some are a bit hidden. (seriously JANET?!)
Not too bad construction wise, though there was some flux residue. To be honest, the key switches look like they have been soldered by hand.
The beginning of the desoldering job, with a solder sucker this is really not too bad, just heat the joint, suck the solder, then if it doesn't work first time, apply some new solder and try again. Takes about 20 seconds per solder joint, after that just push the switch out by the plastic. I tend to do a bunch then push them all out at once.
So that's where I am at after my first shot at it, more cleaning required (yes more flux) but progress none the less. I'll keep going slowly and add to this thread as I continue work on it, hopefully by mid week I'll have a "brand new" keyboard ready to go. I may try to sell the original key switches as all are still working, and they seem to be a regular failure point, we'll see.
