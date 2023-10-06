Razer Basilisk Ultimate, 2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit+ Idatalink Maestro kit

Brokennails
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2006
- Messages
- 2,214
Like new Razer Basilisk Ultimate. Used for a month before selling my computer. Purchased new by me June 15th 2023. Mouse dock and all accessories included.
$70 shipped obo
2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes.
$200 shipped obo
$70 shipped obo
2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes.
$200 shipped obo
Attachments
Last edited: