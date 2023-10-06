Razer Basilisk Ultimate, 2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit+ Idatalink Maestro kit, Audison SR 5.600, Kenwood 4707S

Brokennails
Like new Razer Basilisk Ultimate. Used for a month before selling my computer. Purchased new by me June 15th 2023. Mouse dock and all accessories included.
$70 shipped obo
2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes.
$200 shipped obo
Audison SR 5.600 5 channel amp. Excellent condition, used for about two months. Purchased new by me May, 2023 from authorized local dealer and have receipt for warranty. Also have remote bass knob for it.
$400 + shipping
Kenwood DMX4707S CarPlay/Android Auto head unit. Purchased new by me March 2023 from Car Toys. Used 3 months before trading in vehicle and has been in box since. Excellent shape!
$175 + shipping
