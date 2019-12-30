razer basilisk going to sleep after like 2-3 seconds?

I bought this mouse the other day because I really liked the shape and the left click had stopped working on the G305 I was using. This one is the basilisk x hyperspeed. It was on sale for $29 so I said why not. Its actually quite nice, but I can't get the damn thing to stay awake. If I stop moving the mouse for even a few seconds no matter on the desktop or in a game it goes to sleep, then I get the herky jerky motion as it wakes up again. I have shut off the USB power management to make sure windows isn't sleeping the port, and in the razer software I have it set to sleep after 15 minutes which is the max but it keeps doing it. Anyone have any ideas? Its really driving my nuts. Also, it only works in 2.4ghz mode, the bluetooth won't connect at all.