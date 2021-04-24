Raytracing and Mesh Shader Tests...

For some reason, I'm unable to test these two benchmarks in 3DMark.



This is for my brand new EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra...



For Raytracing, it says:



! Your PC is unable to run this test

-----------------------------------------------

You need Windows 10, 64-bit with the May 2020 Update (version 2004) to run this test.



You need a graphics card with drivers that support DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1 to run this test.



For Mesh Shader, it says:



! Your PC is unable to run this test

-----------------------------------------------

You need Windows 10, 64-bit with the May 2020 Update (version 2004) to run this test.



You need a graphics card with drivers that support mesh shaders to run this test.



Some posts on the web say to uninstall the current video card driver and reinstall the latest one. Done that. I'm on the latest Windows (64-bit) update as well. Still no go.



Any ideas?