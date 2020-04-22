Raymond is blowing up the Animal Crossing villager black market

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,743
This game gets more interesting everyday!! Hmm !!!
"Scams are everywhere, really. On social media, it’s common to see “giveaways” where accounts promise dreamies like Raymond, popular furniture sets, and millions of bells — all for a simple follow.
For those unwilling to take a chance with strangers, or become a cutthroat capitalist, however, the market for Raymond may prove impossible. One Raymond hopeful speaking to Polygon over Discord started the day looking for the smug cat, only to give up the search hours later, once it became clear they couldn’t afford him.
“I stopped looking for Raymond because the price was very high,” Animal Crossing player Dragonoeede told Polygon. “I don’t know why people over-prize him that much. He doesn’t have anything more special than the other villagers.”"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/4/22/2...ing-raymond-nmt-bells-nintendo-switch-discord
