Ray Tracing to arrive on AMD APUs in the "medium future"

Speaking during a behind-closed-doors Zen 3 engineering panel before Ryzen CPU’s launch, AMD’s Joe Macri told Rock Paper Shotgun that the realistic lighting technology “will happen” on AMD’s APUs (that’s their accelerated processing units with integrated graphics, rather than their Ryzen central processing units, or CPUs) – it’s just a matter of time.
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/20...-ray-tracing-processors-in-the-medium-future/
"Upscale I think will be so, so important to get ray tracing on an APU, as well as us driving better lithographies to get higher densities, and so it will happen. This technology will waterfall down into other areas, and it will allow us to build APUs that are more powerful than what we have today.
Ray tracing will come.
So not today, but I would say in the, not in the distant future, but maybe the medium future.”
