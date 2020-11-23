Ray Tracing to arrive on AMD APUs in the "medium future"

Speaking during a behind-closed-doors Zen 3 engineering panel before Ryzen CPU’s launch, AMD’s Joe Macri told Rock Paper Shotgun that the realistic lighting technology “will happen” on AMD’s APUs (that’s their accelerated processing units with integrated graphics, rather than their Ryzen central processing units, or CPUs) – it’s just a matter of time.

"Upscale I think will be so, so important to get ray tracing on an APU, as well as us driving better lithographies to get higher densities, and so it will happen. This technology will waterfall down into other areas, and it will allow us to build APUs that are more powerful than what we have today.

Ray tracing will come.

So not today, but I would say in the, not in the distant future, but maybe the medium future.
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/20...-ray-tracing-processors-in-the-medium-future/
 
Lol medium future hah

Is that 1 year? 500 years? 347 Septillion years? In an infinite timeless expanse of universe, medium can be V E R Y big.
Haha just having fun ;-)

But its good news AMD can actually put RT on an APU. It will make for interesting ITX builds.
 
Interesting choice.

I'd imagine it is just as a side effect of being on the same architecture as the rest of their GPU family?

I mean, because, there is no way in hell a APU sized GPU is going to be capable enough to make sure of Ray Tracing.

Unless - that is - AMD is going to start shipping big GPU's in their APU's.

Now THAT would be interesting :p
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Interesting choice.

I'd imagine it is just as a side effect of being on the same architecture as the rest of their GPU family?

I mean, because, there is no way in hell a APU sized GPU is going to be capable enough to make sure of Ray Tracing.

Unless - that is - AMD is going to start shipping big GPU's in their APU's.

Now THAT would be interesting :p
An xbox series S like APU should be possible. Although it may not be affordable. Probably in the Surface line of Tablets

For reference, here is AMD's roadmap compiled from leaks

Marees said:
If I got this right

Desktop Roadmap:
  • Matisse — (zen-2 no igp AM4 socket) current version
  • Vermeer — (Zen-3 no igp AM4 socket) expected by end of this year
  • Warhol — (zen-3+ no igp AM5 socket?) expected next year
  • Raphael — (zen-4 + Navi RDNA(2?) AM5 socket?) expected in 2022
Mobile Roadmap
  • Renoir — (Zen-2 + optimised Vega) released in beginning of this year
  • Cezanne — (Zen-3 + further optimised Vega) expected end of this year!?
  • Rembrandt — (Zen-3 + Navi RDNA2) expected by end of next year
Ultra Portable Roadmap
  • None so far
  • Van Gogh — (Zen2 + Navi RDNA2) expected by end of this year
  • Dragon Crest? — ( Zen(4?) + Navi RDNA(3?) ) expected by end of next year
Mobile Embedded Roadmap
  • Dali — (Zen+ + Vega) 14nm global foundries released in beginning of this year
  • Lucienne — (Zen-2 + optimised Vega) expected early next year!?
  • ??? —

EDIT:
(updating with this information below)

CoffeeFox (@CoffeeFox3) Tweeted:

https://twitter.com/CoffeeFox3/status/1297225481331175424?s=20

EDIT 2:

Added mobile embedded based on tweet below:

3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) Tweeted:


https://twitter.com/3DCenter_org/status/1311217971277201409?s=20

https://fuse.wikichip.org/news/3207/amd-launches-new-entry-level-dali-processors/
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,077
That's unfortunate. I was hoping they would arrive in the medium-rare future.
 
