Ray Tracing to arrive on AMD APUs in the "medium future"

"Upscale I think will be so, so important to get ray tracing on an APU, as well as us driving better lithographies to get higher densities, and so it will happen. This technology will waterfall down into other areas, and it will allow us to build APUs that are more powerful than what we have today.



Ray tracing will come.



So not today, but I would say in the, not in the distant future, but maybe the medium future.”