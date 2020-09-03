Raven vs Raven 2 Athlon 200GE

So, super uncommon CPU, but I'm curious if anyone knows how to tell a Raven Ridge vs Raven Ridge 2 Athlon 200GE?
As seen here, for the ROG Crosshair VII Hero's CPU support.
Can people with the CPU post a CPU-Z screenshot, to see if a Raven-2 200GE's CPUID matches the 3000G, or 2200G?
Raven Ridge is the APU with Vega 11 and 4 Zen cores,
Raven Ridge 2 is a 14 nm APU with Vega 3 and 2 Zen cores. On my 3000G the CPUID matches Zen+ APU's. (But it is not Zen+.)
In my experience, Raven Ridge 2 also overclocks a lot better than my Summit Ridge CPU's.
Interestingly, 2 part numbers are listed for tray CPU's, suggesting that the Raven Ridge 2 part is OEM only.
Here's my theory:
Raven Ridge: YD200GC6M2OFB, Available in Box: YD200GC6FBBOX CPUID matching: https://valid.x86.fr/zqdm8f (F.1.0 / 17.11) CPU-Z (810F10) hex
Raven Ridge 2: YD20GGC6M2OFB, Might Not be in Boxed form. CPUID matching: http://valid.x86.fr/iee6kj (F.8.1 / 17.18) CPU-Z (810F81) hex
The one part I don't quite get, is that the 3000G has a tray ending in FH, which normally indicates the core inside. If this is true, we'd expect the RR2 CPU to also end in FH. Weird.
So... anyone with a recent Athlon 200GE, or bootkit 200GE/series... Pictures of CPU-Z or die markings ending in FH?
