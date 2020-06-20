Rate this soldering job?

I'm not sure if there is a more appropriate sub forum, but this seemed the least off topic.

I am thinking about hand wiring up a simple keyboard and decided I needed to refresh my skills, as I haven't soldered in decades. I bought one of those cheap kits you get at places like Fry's. This is a simple electronic d6, just the first few parts. It isn't perfect (nor is my camera) but I'd appreciate constructive feedback.

Annoyingly, I think I'm going to need a magnifying glass--my eyes aren't 20 any more.
 

Not a bad start. For now keep practicing.

Your ideal soldering glob is about 1/3 of that, or less. You want to see a shiny film of solder covering the hole, but it should not protrude out too much. Basically if you run your finger over it, you should feel a very slight bump.

If you're going to poke wires or pins through it, it's far easier to have the wire/pins in the holes and then melt a (small!) amount of solder around it. Like above, it should cover the hole, stick to the pin/wire. That's more than enough.
 
Deluded said:
If you're going to poke wires or pins through it, it's far easier to have the wire/pins in the holes and then melt a (small!) amount of solder around it.
Thanks! That's what I did--well, I put the resistor's wires through the holes and then bent them to hold them in place, as I've seen described in tutorials. Guess I used more solder than necessary.
 
Like I said, you're at a decent start. At least you know not to melt the two solder globs together -- that's more than half of the hack jobs I see from supposed "professionals".

From here on, it's all practice. Not all soldering irons are created equal, not all solder are equal, so it takes some time and some experience to find the sweet spot for your particular combo of iron + solder.

Having a little flux helps a lot too, I think I see some flux residue on the PCB in the pic above?

I use a $40 adjustable soldering iron/hot air station that I got off fleabay. It's no professional equipment by any stretch of imagination.... but it gets me by.

Having clean soldering iron tips helps a lot too, you have a sponge to clean it?
 
