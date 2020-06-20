Rate this soldering job?

I'm not sure if there is a more appropriate sub forum, but this seemed the least off topic.
I am thinking about hand wiring up a simple keyboard and decided I needed to refresh my skills, as I haven't soldered in decades. I bought one of those cheap kits you get at places like Fry's. This is a simple electronic d6, just the first few parts. It isn't perfect (nor is my camera) but I'd appreciate constructive feedback.
Annoyingly, I think I'm going to need a magnifying glass--my eyes aren't 20 any more.
