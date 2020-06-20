Rate this soldering job?

Like I said, you're at a decent start. At least you know not to melt the two solder globs together -- that's more than half of the hack jobs I see from supposed "professionals".



From here on, it's all practice. Not all soldering irons are created equal, not all solder are equal, so it takes some time and some experience to find the sweet spot for your particular combo of iron + solder.



Having a little flux helps a lot too, I think I see some flux residue on the PCB in the pic above?



I use a $40 adjustable soldering iron/hot air station that I got off fleabay. It's no professional equipment by any stretch of imagination.... but it gets me by.



Having clean soldering iron tips helps a lot too, you have a sponge to clean it?