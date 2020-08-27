Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Gameplay Demo PS5

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Gameplay Demo PS5Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an upcoming third-person shooter platform game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 5. It will be the first game in the series since the release of Ratchet & Clank in 2016.[2] It was announced at the PlayStation 5 reveal event in June 2020.The game is currently scheduled to release during the PlayStation 5's launch window​