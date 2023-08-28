Ratatan - Rhythm-adventure side scrolling RTS spiritual successor to, and by the developers of ,"Patapon" - Kickstarter in its last week!

("full" video with the devs playing the drinking game, on the KS page. The gameplay prototype demo is in the middle)(Video of just the in-game gameplay prototype demo)There has been a pretty solid tradition of niche (or even not so niche) Japanese developers crowdfunding spiritual successors to their well loved titles of years gone by. One of biggest was Koji Igarashi, known for "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" and similar "Igavania/Metroidvania" titles coming back to make the very successful "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" (and the Curse of the Moon alternate reality side-games), but we've also seen many in development from the double combo kickstarter for Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood ( inspired and developed by the creatives known for Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series) , as well as the creatives of the Suikoden series crowdfunding a new spiritual successor in "Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes" (and its prequel side-game, action RPG "Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising" is already available on Steam! While there are more than those projects I can remember off the top of my head, another entry is going into its final week on a very successful Kickstarter - Ratatan!Some players may remember the late 2000's "Patapon" series, a rhythm game who's acclaim was solid but reach was relatively limited given its mobile-only PSP focus at the time. After a port and a handful of sequels, the game license has been dormant but many of the leading creatives wanted to revive and expand the concept thus giving rise to "Ratatan"! If you have a moment to watch the devs in their KS video recreating the party/drinking game of their youth (complete with costuming reminiscent of that point in their life) that prompted them to make rhythm games, its neat. Much like Patapon, players directions taken in rhythm will empower their army of creatures to attack, defend, and otherwise use special abilities to overcome obstacles. Compare to the somewhat simple designs of Patapon, Ratatan has a more intricate cartoonish style. Gameplay seems to be similar but advanced in design whereas your army has a number of "officer/hero" creatures each with their own special focus and powers from ranged DPS and explosions, to tanking, buffing, and myriad others that will also influence which are granted to rank-and-file "cobun" units and how they behave.The Kickstarter passed its base goal within hours and at time of writing is at $1,132,000+ , with the next major stretch goal at $1,200,000 (which adds a game mechanic/feature), with a Backer Vote after that, and then adding another collaboration , this time with the developer of "Loco Roco" another niche PSP title series! There's 4 days to go at time of writing, so if you want to get in on a game key, this would be the time! Given the history of this paradigm with crowdfunded JP creative teams' spiritual successors working out, the less risky scope and scale of a title like this (single player + multiplayer / co-op thanks to stretch goals), and some other beneficial policies (they promised NO console or store exclusivity, PC via Steam is a primary platform, higher crowdfunding tiers are for physical collectibles and "your stuff in the game" as opposed to exclusive in-game items etc) , It seems like a pretty safe project to back. Base version of the game (digital) is about $45, and includes Beta access!Enjoy!