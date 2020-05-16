Raspberry Pi’s 12bit 4K $50 camera module hints at future where we build and design our own cinema cameras

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,040
I'm still partial to Full Frame+ sensors to be honest, but this seems pretty awesome?
"A future where enthusiasts build their own cine cameras is one I want to see happen, although designing the camera body, firmware and mass-producing it is still a gargantuan task for one person, there are rapid prototyping companies and specialists on call to help if you have the funds from Kickstarter. The job of getting a sensor, lens mount, and associated electronics looks to becoming easier if the Raspberry Pi camera module is any indicator.
The sensor is a Sony IMX477, in 1/2.3 format at 12MP.
Similar to what you’d find in a high-end smartphone like the iPhone 11 Pro, but smaller than a 1″ sensor or Super 16mm. The crop factor is approximately 5.6x rather than the 3x of Super 16mm or 2.8x of 1″ cameras like the Sony RX100 series.
The camera module is capable of a full pixel readout at approximately 4K, at 60fps with 10bit ADC and 40fps with 12bit ADC. The Sony data sheet for the sensor can be found here.
In the specs, Raspberry Pi list “RAW12” as an output format, but there are conflicting reports on whether this means actual bayer raw data or not, and whether you can store it as such to the card via the miniature Raspberry Pi computer."
https://www.eoshd.com/news/raspberr...e-we-build-and-design-our-own-cinema-cameras/
