horrorshow
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 7,744
I'm wondering what options are available to purchase say 20 lids to this case: https://www.canakit.com/raspberry-pi-4-case.html
- A custom lid, etched with a company's logo and allowing for proper ventilation via vents that aren't in the form the raspberry logo etc.
I can provide the CAD files, if that would cut down on cost....
Thanks, and any pointing in the right direction is very much appreciated!
- A custom lid, etched with a company's logo and allowing for proper ventilation via vents that aren't in the form the raspberry logo etc.
I can provide the CAD files, if that would cut down on cost....
Thanks, and any pointing in the right direction is very much appreciated!