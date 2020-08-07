Raspberry Pi 4 Case

horrorshow

horrorshow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
7,744
I'm wondering what options are available to purchase say 20 lids to this case: https://www.canakit.com/raspberry-pi-4-case.html

- A custom lid, etched with a company's logo and allowing for proper ventilation via vents that aren't in the form the raspberry logo etc.

I can provide the CAD files, if that would cut down on cost....

Thanks, and any pointing in the right direction is very much appreciated!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top