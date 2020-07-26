Rare Pixar Image Computer Surfaces On eBay With $25,000 Price Tag

"Of course, that price tag meant that the system didn’t sell all that well, and it was later redesigned to create the P-II — which sold for $30,000. By 1988, Pixar had sold just 120 Pixar Image Computers, and it began work on a third-generation model called the PII-9.


Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell which of these models is up for sale here, but we’ve contacted the seller in an effort to find out.

Whichever model this is, it’s an incredible piece of history linked to Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Steve Jobs. It’s also likely to be the only Pixar Image Computer you see on eBay for some time."

https://www.cultofmac.com/180194/rare-pixar-image-computer-surfaces-on-ebay-with-25000-price-tag/
 
Looks like the listing is no longer on eBay. The linbk from that article is dead, and searching Pixar Image Computer on eBay just turns up a bunch of toy story kids toys
 
