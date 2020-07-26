Rare Pixar Image Computer Surfaces On eBay With $25,000 Price Tag

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,708
"Of course, that price tag meant that the system didn’t sell all that well, and it was later redesigned to create the P-II — which sold for $30,000. By 1988, Pixar had sold just 120 Pixar Image Computers, and it began work on a third-generation model called the PII-9.
Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell which of these models is up for sale here, but we’ve contacted the seller in an effort to find out.
Whichever model this is, it’s an incredible piece of history linked to Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Steve Jobs. It’s also likely to be the only Pixar Image Computer you see on eBay for some time."
https://www.cultofmac.com/180194/rare-pixar-image-computer-surfaces-on-ebay-with-25000-price-tag/
Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell which of these models is up for sale here, but we’ve contacted the seller in an effort to find out.
Whichever model this is, it’s an incredible piece of history linked to Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Steve Jobs. It’s also likely to be the only Pixar Image Computer you see on eBay for some time."
https://www.cultofmac.com/180194/rare-pixar-image-computer-surfaces-on-ebay-with-25000-price-tag/