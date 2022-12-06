Rare Google Stadia DevKit from Japan: Custom AMD + Xeon Build Tear-Down

This is pretty sweet. Love Engineering / Dev Equipment



|We got our hands on a rare Google Stadia Developer Kit for about $1000 from a Japan-based technology auction. Console Dev Kits rarely make it to market and are always a unique opportunity for insight into how game developers make games for various services and consoles. Google Stadia is dead now, but the devkit still has use outside of Stadia. The AMD V320 GPU is one of the most interesting aspects of this build, along with the high-end Xeon processor.|



