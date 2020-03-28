Rare GeForce GTX 480 With 512 CUDA Cores Emerges 10 Years Later

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,615
Anyone else into hardware collecting?

"Expreview's evaluation of the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 shows a roughly 6% performance uplift over the regular GeForce GTX 480. The puny improvement comes at a very high cost, though: Back in the day, our test system consumed up to 450W when we pushed the GeForce GTX 480 to the edge. Expreview's system with the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 pulled up to 644W under similar workloads, a difference of 194W.

It's easy to see why Nvidia didn't release the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 when you look at the math. A 6% performance increase at the cost of 43.1% higher power consumption would have only given the Fermi-based graphics card a worse reputation for high power draw."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/r...-cuda-cores-emerges-10-years-later-pulls-644w
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,617
Lmao!

I remember running 480’s in SLI right when they came out. Literally no need for room heater.

i remember my right leg just feeling like it was in an oven while gaming lmao
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,153
Didn't have a 480, but I did run 470 SLI (my first SLI system) so I could play Alice Madness Returns with PhysX enabled in Nvidia 3D Vision.

Fun times.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top