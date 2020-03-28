Rare GeForce GTX 480 With 512 CUDA Cores Emerges 10 Years Later

erek
Anyone else into hardware collecting?
"Expreview's evaluation of the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 shows a roughly 6% performance uplift over the regular GeForce GTX 480. The puny improvement comes at a very high cost, though: Back in the day, our test system consumed up to 450W when we pushed the GeForce GTX 480 to the edge. Expreview's system with the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 pulled up to 644W under similar workloads, a difference of 194W.
It's easy to see why Nvidia didn't release the GeForce GTX 480 Core 512 when you look at the math. A 6% performance increase at the cost of 43.1% higher power consumption would have only given the Fermi-based graphics card a worse reputation for high power draw."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/r...-cuda-cores-emerges-10-years-later-pulls-644w
