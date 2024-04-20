Rare GeForce GTX 2070 engineering sample has surfaced

Interesting

“The emergence of the GeForce GTX 2070 engineering sample insinuates that Nvidia originally planned to outfit the GeForce RTX 2070 with fewer CUDA cores. Although Nvidia didn't go through with it, the chipmaker didn't throw the idea in the trash since the CUDA configuration later ended up in the GeForce RTX 2060 Super. Turing is in the past, but it's always intriguing to see the early prototypes and how they fare with the retail products.”

1713640272772.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...pu-has-128-fewer-cuda-cores-than-the-rtx-2070
 
