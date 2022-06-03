Rare Apple-1 Computer Signed by Steve Wozniak Up for Auction

"The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence of the original 200 that were manufactured.


A first batch Apple-1 went up for auction in May and sold for more than $460,000, and back in November 2021, an Apple-1 in a koa wood case sold for $500,000. Other Apple-1 computers have sold for upwards of $815,000, with rarer machines fetching more money."

1654270710185.png


https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/02/apple-1-computer-auction/
 
clockdogg said:
$460K?! Wow! Imagine what devoted applenuts would have paid if they had made it thinner. And shiner.
No, this was the first all-in-one computer a hobbyist could buy / actually setup without a ton of wire-wrapping, AT half the cost of an Apple I It also looked a hell of a lot more interesting than that boring PCB from Apple.
Kim-1-computer.jpg



The tape drive was also optional, because the included hex keyboard made program entry easy. But if that included 6-entry segment-display ti too hard to read, , you can always use a serial terminal.
 
