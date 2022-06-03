Rare Apple-1 Computer Signed by Steve Wozniak Up for Auction

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,934
"The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence of the original 200 that were manufactured.
A first batch Apple-1 went up for auction in May and sold for more than $460,000, and back in November 2021, an Apple-1 in a koa wood case sold for $500,000. Other Apple-1 computers have sold for upwards of $815,000, with rarer machines fetching more money."
https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/02/apple-1-computer-auction/
A first batch Apple-1 went up for auction in May and sold for more than $460,000, and back in November 2021, an Apple-1 in a koa wood case sold for $500,000. Other Apple-1 computers have sold for upwards of $815,000, with rarer machines fetching more money."
https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/02/apple-1-computer-auction/