Rare and hardest to crack Enigma code machine sells for $437,000

"Rival auction house Sotheby's sold an M4 Enigma last year for $800,000, which may have reached a higher selling price because it was one of one of 15 Enigma machines found in a bunker at Germany's key Northern European naval base in Trondheim, Norway, which Germany had occupied since 1940.

That model included the original oak case with a leather handle, a control panel with a raised "QWERTZ" keyboard consisting of 26 Bakelite keys, a lockable rotor cover to hide wheel settings, a battery compartment and 4V power socket and key, a removable light panel, as well as spare parts such as patch cables, bulbs, and so on. "

https://www.zdnet.com/article/rare-and-hardest-to-crack-enigma-code-machine-sells-for-437000/
 
If serious about obfuscating, Jerry might have tried Dvorak.
Since 1932. Pat 1936. Likely they knew pre-war Allied pats.

Did they at least get the clicky feel right? Mine feel only of mush.

Trying for Manilla yellow backlight there. Wasn't thinking lamps.
Wanting to remember my father's ASR33 for PDP8 emu. Not by
proper intent looking Enigmishy. YZ swapped only for the photo.
 
