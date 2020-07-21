Rare and hardest to crack Enigma code machine sells for $437,000

erek
Dec 19, 2005
"Rival auction house Sotheby's sold an M4 Enigma last year for $800,000, which may have reached a higher selling price because it was one of one of 15 Enigma machines found in a bunker at Germany's key Northern European naval base in Trondheim, Norway, which Germany had occupied since 1940.
That model included the original oak case with a leather handle, a control panel with a raised "QWERTZ" keyboard consisting of 26 Bakelite keys, a lockable rotor cover to hide wheel settings, a battery compartment and 4V power socket and key, a removable light panel, as well as spare parts such as patch cables, bulbs, and so on. "
https://www.zdnet.com/article/rare-and-hardest-to-crack-enigma-code-machine-sells-for-437000/
