RARE 3DFX Voodoo 5 5500 AGP Graphics Card V555464 210-0413-001 TESTED WORKS!

3dfx yesterday denied it is pulling out of the 3D graphics card business, although it is ending production at its Juarez, Mexico plant, which will indeed be sold off.
In a clarification of its earlier statements, made in filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 3dfx said it will continue to address the retail graphics card market by outsourcing board production. The company will also seek out "additional retail partnerships".
Alex Leupp, 3dfx's president and CEO, said the move was being made to reduce the company's costs. "The sale of our Juarez facility will allow us to continue selling add-in-board products to the retail channel, with significantly reduced fixed costs," he said in a statement.