Raptoreum CPU mining earning $5.50/day right now on 5950X

pclausen

Have you guys looked at Raptoreum lately?

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/raptoreum

raptoreum)chart_10_3_21.png


I have 3 GPU mining rigs with decent CPUs in them. They are doing as follows:

https://minerstat.com/coin/RTM

https://mineraptoreum.com/

5950X 3800 H/s 150 watts $5.46/day
5800 2200 H/s 140 watts $3.20/day
11900K 1520 H/s 275 watts $2.20/day

Note that I didn't enter power in the above calculator since mine is free (solar).

I have the above 3 rigs on zergpool:

https://zergpool.com/?address=3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd

I was playing with the 11900K this morning trying to see if I could improve things, but that thing is hopeless at getting good efficiency. That's why the graphs looks a little odd right now.

It is hashing less than half what a 5950X can, and burns almost twice the power. What a pig...

I'm running the zen3 optimized binaries for the Zen3 chips, and the Intel 11th gen optimized binaries for the 11900K, but it is a lost cause.

This is what my bat file looks like for each of the 3 CPUs above:

cpuminer-zen3 -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer -p c=BTC
cpuminer-zen3 -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer2 -p c=BTC
cpuminer-avx512-sha -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer3 -p c=BTC

Still, a little over $10/day from 3 CPUs isn't bad.

All 3 rigs are watercooled, so the core temps all remain below 60C, even on the 11900K pig.
 
legcramp

legcramp

Yup running all my AMD systems on Raptoreum for a couple weeks now, they were sitting mostly idle besides being used as a harvester for CHIA after being used to plotting so I am one happy camper haha.

Are yours stock settings etc with PBO enabled?
 
cdabc123

Hmmm I wonder what version of cryptonight this is similar too. I'm still looking for excuses to spin up a cluster of Intel phi servers but for many of the new cryptonight releases a thick amd chip still appears to be king.
 
xenium

cdabc123 said:
Hmmm I wonder what version of cryptonight this is similar too. I'm still looking for excuses to spin up a cluster of Intel phi servers but for many of the new cryptonight releases a thick amd chip still appears to be king.
Its a blend of x16r and cryptonight. Cool algo, should be relatively asic/fpga resistant for a while. For cpu tuning it responds similarly to randomx in terms of efficiency and memory latency/bandwidth.
 
cdabc123

xenium said:
Its a blend of x16r and cryptonight. Cool algo, should be relatively asic/fpga resistant for a while. For cpu tuning it responds similarly to randomx in terms of efficiency and memory latency/bandwidth.
Randomx loves the cache. If it can run well on just high speed mem (like the old cryptonight) the phis do pretty well (they have 16gb of mcdram on chip)
 
Andrew_Carr

Thanks, will look into it. Not sure but it doesn't seem like MoneroOcean's CPU switching works with this.

Info on hashrate by CPU:
 
