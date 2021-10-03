Raptoreum CPU mining earning $5.50/day right now on 5950X

Have you guys looked at Raptoreum lately?I have 3 GPU mining rigs with decent CPUs in them. They are doing as follows:5950X 3800 H/s 150 watts $5.46/day5800 2200 H/s 140 watts $3.20/day11900K 1520 H/s 275 watts $2.20/dayNote that I didn't enter power in the above calculator since mine is free (solar).I have the above 3 rigs on zergpool:I was playing with the 11900K this morning trying to see if I could improve things, but that thing is hopeless at getting good efficiency. That's why the graphs looks a little odd right now.It is hashing less than half what a 5950X can, and burns almost twice the power. What a pig...I'm running the zen3 optimized binaries for the Zen3 chips, and the Intel 11th gen optimized binaries for the 11900K, but it is a lost cause.This is what my bat file looks like for each of the 3 CPUs above:cpuminer-zen3 -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer -p c=BTCcpuminer-zen3 -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer2 -p c=BTCcpuminer-avx512-sha -a gr -o stratum+tcp://ghostrider.na.mine.zergpool.com:5354 -u 3PcLZJKm3a9J28RBfbB5mAqyLzusYBN2Wd.gamer3 -p c=BTCStill, a little over $10/day from 3 CPUs isn't bad.All 3 rigs are watercooled, so the core temps all remain below 60C, even on the 11900K pig.