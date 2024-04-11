Rant: Samsung 6.1 Galaxy Store now pushing ads

Had my S23 Ultra since release, bought because Best Buy was offering good trade-in deals for an S9 and I needed to upgrade. Generally been happy with it though I have been annoyed with certain quirks- for example, changing esims forces a restart of the phone and resets the default apps, which is annoying as I do travel out of the country about once a month. This is probably the final straw though, I will no longer buy Samsung.



2 nights ago I updated to 6.1 and today I got a notification from the Galaxy Store telling me to install TikTok. I checked to see if there was any way to disable this- nope, the system does not allow you to turn off notifications for the Galaxy Store. It also doesn't separate out different types of notifications available, so you can't shut off select notifications. You get every notification Galaxy Store wants to send your way no matter whether you care for it or not. This is just as bad as Microsoft trying to push their app store in people's faces... at least with Windows it can be disabled (for now).



Undecided what I will do with my S23 Ultra at this point. I really like the camera and large screen. Most likely when the warranty runs out (if it hasn't already) I will root it and delete all the Samsung bloatware. Whenever the battery dies, my future phone will definitely not be a Samsung.



/rant over