Random Windows lagginess like creating folders, opening some apps etc

LGabrielPhoto
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2006
- Messages
- 3,151
Hello,
I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.
For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).
Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.
I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.
Any ideas?
I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.
Thanks
I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.
For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).
Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.
I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.
Any ideas?
I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.
Thanks