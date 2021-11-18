Random Windows lagginess like creating folders, opening some apps etc

Hello,

I have been experiencing random lagginess in Windows 10 and now 11 after upgrading.

For example, I went to my Drive E to create a new folder and it was just spinning there waiting to create it. This makes zero sense. Some times when I am saving a file in Photoshop the pop will get delayed (which I assume is related to drive access as well or something?).

Opening Crystaldiskmark also takes a while which again is very odd. I do have like 7 HDDs and 2 NVMEs so maybe that delays it? CPU-Z also stops at 70% (storage) like I just tested it and from 70% to finishing took just over 20 seconds.

I am confused as all my drive speed tests show fine performance and I don't have any power options to spin down drives etc.

Any ideas?



I am about to do a full reinstallation but that is a PAIN because of how many programs and their customizations.

Thanks