Random stuttering in Battlefield 1

This is a new issue in just the last few weeks. The game will randomly stutter every 30 seconds or so. Sometimes it goes longer. Stutters for just a few seconds, long enough and often enough to get me killed most of the time. Never used to do this, every since the launch it has been fine.



i7 6700K, MSI Z170A, 2x8 DDR4, Corsair CX850M PSU, Asus 1070 OC 8gb 384.94 latest WHQL, Asus ROG PG348Q 34"@3440x1440, NZXT Krakken X62 PSU cooler.



CPU is overcloked, just to 4.4. Temps are very good, it has been this way for a long time with no problems. I did reset it to default speed and voltage, same issue. As far as I can tell, nothing running in the background and other games do not exhibit this problem. Overwatch still runs great, no hickups. Windows up to date, all drivers up to date, no heat problems anywhere. No antivirus or anything running in the background that I can see to be a problem. I have tried to lower the graphic settings, same thing. I am running Gsync, same as I always have. I don't recall if this coincides with a driver or Windows update or not, I don't play as often as I used to.



Any ideas?