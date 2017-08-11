  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Random stuttering in Battlefield 1

F

fallguy

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 8, 2001
Messages
3,965
This is a new issue in just the last few weeks. The game will randomly stutter every 30 seconds or so. Sometimes it goes longer. Stutters for just a few seconds, long enough and often enough to get me killed most of the time. Never used to do this, every since the launch it has been fine.

i7 6700K, MSI Z170A, 2x8 DDR4, Corsair CX850M PSU, Asus 1070 OC 8gb 384.94 latest WHQL, Asus ROG PG348Q 34"@3440x1440, NZXT Krakken X62 PSU cooler.

CPU is overcloked, just to 4.4. Temps are very good, it has been this way for a long time with no problems. I did reset it to default speed and voltage, same issue. As far as I can tell, nothing running in the background and other games do not exhibit this problem. Overwatch still runs great, no hickups. Windows up to date, all drivers up to date, no heat problems anywhere. No antivirus or anything running in the background that I can see to be a problem. I have tried to lower the graphic settings, same thing. I am running Gsync, same as I always have. I don't recall if this coincides with a driver or Windows update or not, I don't play as often as I used to.

Any ideas?
 
Things I would check/try in order:

Windows 10? Do you still have the Xbox app installed? Check to see if the Game DVR is enabled, and disable it if it is. If you have disabled it, a recent update could have reenabled it.

If you have 1703 (Creators Update) try turning Game Mode off or on, and make sure the Game Bar is disabled.

Do you have GeForce Experience installed? Make sure Share and Stream are disabled.

If you're running the CAM software for your CPU cooler, make sure the overlay and game statistics modules are disabled.
 
Yes, Windows 10. No Xbox software. GeForce experience is installed, CAM is installed. Both are on settings that previously worked.

I didn't want to, but installed drivers from March. Fired it up, played just fine. Two maps, zero stutter. Guess something in the newest drivers just didn't like my system.

Thanks for the reply and options!
 
Actually I've been getting the same. The game will just drop to single digit FPS out of the blue. Only lasts a few seconds then recovers. Seems to be pretty rare.

I'm always running the GeForce Experience recorder when I play so I figured it had something to do with that, but I never actually tested with recorder on vs. off.

I haven't updated my graphics driver since the stuttering started, so I'm pretty sure it has to do with the latest game update. I'm sure there's a newer nvidia driver available since I last updated, so I'm going to try that.
 
Try disabling DX 12 in BF 1 options it known to cause micro-stutters.
 
use dx11 instead of dx12
Make sure to disable coreparking
disable shadowplay and gamerecorder
 
It's a dx12 game though. How is that an acceptable solution?

Op, what's your ram and page file usage look like?
 
the problem is the new drivers and it's happening in random games not just BF1. i was having issues with my gtx1050ti using the new drivers as well, went back to the previous version and everything is fine again.
 
Just installed the new drivers, 385.41 released on the 23rd. Fired up BF1, stuttering the same as before. Really fucking annoying. Looks like I will be going back to 6 month old drivers that don't stutter. And these new ones were supposed to be for Destiny 2 also. Looks like I don't get that optimization, thanks NV.
 
I think BF3 had an issue like this that was related to browser settings, my 2 cents and may be worth as much.
 
BF1 doeson't have a browser launcher though.

Found this;
Seems many have the problems, I tried it, and it still stutters. Not as bad though, I tried a 65 cap.
 
