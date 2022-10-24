Random shutdown on Aorus 15-w9 laptop

I have the Aorus 15-w9 laptop, Cpu 8750h, rtx 2060, 32 GB ddr4 new 230 watt power brick. It will run perfect for hours then just shut down not BSOD it just shuts down randomly. Already tried a new power brick. Nothing changed.all drivers and bios current. I even removed the Gigabyte, control panel, Azure ai and gigabyte backup software. has new heatsink compound, not overheating temps under Cyberpunk bench, and prime 95 with afterburner are peak 70 on gpu and 75 on cpu... and shut down will even occur with no load.. any clues?